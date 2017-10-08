A PROBE has been launched after a man was found dead in Barmulloch.

The 28-year-old was found on Quarrywood Road around 2.15pm today, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

He is reported to have been stabbed on the residential road, which borders part of Robroyston Park.

Police have sealed off the area, and a section of the park, with locals reporting seeing helicopter nearby.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Around 2.15pm on Sunday October 8, police received a report of a 28-year-old man being injured in Quarrywood Road.

"Emergency services attended by the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

"At this time his death is being treated as unexplained."