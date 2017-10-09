Presenter Amanda Holden, singer Frankie Bridge and Anais Gallagher have teamed up with acclaimed Scots photographer Rankin in a bid to raise money for breast cancer charities.

They have taken part in a photoshoot modelling fundraising t-shirts as part of supermarket giant Asda's Tickled Pink campaign this month.

The women are also joined in front of the camera by the likes of models Cecilia Chancellor and Jaqui Ritchie, presenter Donna Air and Cora Corre, granddaughter of famed punk fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood.

Britain's Got Talent judge Holden said she was "thrilled" to be involved in the campaign, which has already raised £55 million.

"It's so exciting to be part of the Tickled Pink campaign this year, and amazing to know that this will encourage people to get involved in supporting the campaign this October," she said.

"I am officially proud to be pink and thrilled to support such an incredible cause."

Gallagher, daughter of musician Noel Gallagher, said of her debut with the movement: "It's the first time I have joined Asda's Tickled Pink campaign for Breast Cancer Care and Breast Cancer Now and I am so proud to be part of it.

"Every 10 minutes, someone in the UK is diagnosed with breast cancer. I'm encouraging everyone to buy Tickled Pink products to help everyone affected by breast cancer, the most common cancer in the UK."

Corre added: "I'm really proud to support a cause close to my heart and celebrate the 21st anniversary. Join us and wear your t-shirt this October."

Paisley-born Rankin, known for co-founding Dazed & Confused magazine as well as his famous snaps of celebrities and royals, also joins the models in a picture that shows him peering out from under his uniform t-shirt.

The t-shirts will be available in stores from Monday, each priced at £8.

Baroness Delyth Morgan, chief executive of Breast Cancer Now, commented: "Funds raised for Tickled Pink are vital to the work of both charities; to provide specialist support and care for people living with, through and beyond breast cancer, and to invest in world-class research to stop women dying of this devastating disease once and for all.

"It's wonderful to see this incredible line-up of celebrities supporting Tickled Pink this year and we are thrilled to have their support in helping us to raise awareness and funds for the work of both charities."