AS Glasgow Warriors finally completed their trek back from South Africa and their last-gasp win over the Cheetahs, they have wasted no time in turning their attention to the European Champions Cup and their opening fixture away to Exeter.

"It’s great to be top of our [Guinness PRO14] pool, and to have built up a few wins, but to be honest it doesn’t count for much now," observed Henry Pyrgos, the scrum-half and former co-captain. "We’re looking ahead to an exciting competition.

"There’s no doubt winning regularly gives you confidence, and breeds confidence through the squad, but these European pools are very tough and Exeter are a quality team so we know we have to step it up again."

Loading article content