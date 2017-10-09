Norwegian energy giant Statoil has announced that a new discovery in the North Sea could contain in the range of 25 to 130 million barrels of oil.

The group said the find, in the Verbier sidetrack well in the outer Moray Firth, is proof that "there could be significant remaining potential" in the basin.

Jez Averty, senior vice president exploration in Norway and the UK at Statoil, said: "This is an encouraging result for Statoil and the UK team.

