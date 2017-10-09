Harvey Weinstein has been dismissed from the Weinstein Company with immediate effect “in light of new information about misconduct”, the board of directors has announced.

The Hollywood studio had launched an inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment concerning the Academy Award-winning producer, who is one of its founders.

A statement from the Weinstein Company Board of Representatives said: “In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company – Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar – have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately.”

