DIAGEO has announced plans to bring two of the most revered “lost” distilleries in Scotland back to life.

The spirits giant will spend £35 million on relaunching the Port Ellen distillery on Islay, and the Brora distillery in Speyside, in what it called “a powerful statement of confidence in the future of Scotch whisky”.

In the 34 years since Brora and Port Ellen were closed, the whiskies they produced have become some of the most highly prized and sought after liquids in Scotch whisky.

Dr Nick Morgan, Diageo’s head of whisky outreach, said: “This is a truly exceptional moment in Scotch whisky. Port Ellen and Brora are names which have a uniquely powerful resonance with whisky-lovers around the world and the opportunity to bring these lost distilleries back to life is as rare and special as the spirit for which the distilleries are famous.”