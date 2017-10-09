A campaign to raise funds to create a permanent public memorial to Nelson Mandela has been launched by Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Nelson Mandela Scottish Memorial Foundation (NMSMF) wants to erect a statue of Mandela in the centre of Glasgow.

It was first place in the world to award the former South African president the Freedom of the City, in 1981.

NMSMF is seeking to raise the funds via public donations with a view to having the statue placed on the street that bears his name, Nelson Mandela Place.

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex is patron of the campaign.

Formally launching the drive in Glasgow, Sir Alex recalled the three meetings he had with the anti-apartheid leader, twice in the 1990s and later at Mandela's home on his birthday.

"Twenty minutes, but for me it lasted a lifetime, it was fantastic," he told a press conference in Glasgow.

He recalled the leader's "fantastic smile" and said: "The remarkable thing about Nelson Mandela was his complete lack of bitterness at being imprisoned for 27 years.

"You have to be special to put to one side what he endured and suffered for over a quarter of a century and then go on to lead his country to democracy and influence his people in such a massive way.

"Nelson Mandela was special. An example for the world to follow."

Sir Alex said he wanted to get involved in the campaign because it was "a good thing to do" and said: "I think Glaswegians understand what struggle is."

He added: "For decades the ordinary people of Glasgow have played a terrific role in the anti-apartheid movement and as a Freeman of this great city I am proud to play my part in this campaign to honour a very special man."

Lord Provost Eva Bolander said: "It was 24 years ago today - on the 9th of October 1993 - the late, great Nelson Mandela came to Glasgow to receive his award of Freeman of the City of Glasgow and of eight other cities and boroughs across the United Kingdom.

"I'm proud to say Glasgow was the first city in the world to award him this honour. It took that decision in 1981 while Mandela was still imprisoned by a racist apartheid regime.

"And Glasgow has continued to play a prominent and steadfast role in the struggle to see Mandela, and others, released; and to end apartheid."

NMSMF chair Brian Filling, who organised Mandela's visit to Scotland in 1993, said: "In our opinion, Nelson Mandela Place is historically, politically and functionally the ideal location to site a statue of Mandela.

"We hope, with this official launch of our fund raising campaign, the people of Glasgow, Scotland, the UK and the world will respond generously to honour one of the world's greatest leaders."