NICOLA Sturgeon has branded Brexit a “developing disaster” and said that a second referendum if the UK crashed out of the EU with no deal might become irresistible.

Ahead of Theresa May’s Commons statement this afternoon following her keynote speech in Florence two weeks ago, the First Minister argued that the case for Scottish independence was getting stronger because of the "chaos" the Conservative Government in London was engulfed in.

However, she made clear she would not set a date for a second vote on Scotland’s future until things became clearer on where the Brexit talks were heading.

