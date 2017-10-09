A COUPLE at the centre of a police investigation into missing woman Margaret Fleming are moving out of their condemned home which is to be demolished.

Eddie Cairney, 75, and Avril Jones, 56, have sold the house near Inverkip to developers for £120,000 after a court ruled it unfit for habitation and they intend to leave today.

Seacroft underwent extensive forensic examination over six months during which the garden was dug up and divers trawled the shoreline.

Over the past year, police have taken statements from around 500 people but no-one other then Cairney and Jones has seen Margaret, 36, since 17 December 1999, the month after her 19th birthday.

Cairney, a former deep-sea diver and hotelier, said: “We’re out of here by Tuesday. The council have made the developer promise not to let us on the site after that, which is a bit strange.

“They’ve effectively dictated the price we got for this by chasing off developers they don’t like. One offered us £230,000 for the house and ground. But the council told him they would oppose his plans.

“I’m an extremely unpopular person with the council. At one time I was the biggest landowner in the centre of Greenock and I had a land dispute and beat them in court.

“They’ve got to fence in the whole site. I’ve got no idea why they would do that.”

The large-scale and international police hunt was launched last October over a probe into state benefits paid to Margaret, who has learning difficulties.

Following the extensive search, Inverclyde Council secured a demolition order because the house was deemed uninhabitable.

But the legal move was frozen for three weeks when the buyer agreed to demolish Seacroft, which is owned by Jones.

On Sunday, the couple said in interviews they had seen Margaret in the past year and that she works as an agricultural gangmaster across England and Europe.