Teachers leaders have called for "significant" improvements in pay, as they claimed graduate trainees in a budget supermarket get paid more than classroom teachers at the top of the pay scale.

Mike Corbett of the NASUWT union made the plea direct to Education Secretary John Swinney at a fringe event at the SNP conference in Glasgow.

Speaking on the "thorny issue" of pay and conditions, Mr Corbett told him: "I know there are limits to what you and your government can do but it really is time for something significant to happen."

