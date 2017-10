Dame Barbara Windsor has revealed one of her favourite Children In Need memories, while working with the charity once again for its new fundraising campaign.

The former EastEnders star joined forces with the organisation’s beloved mascot Pudsey Bear in London’s Trafalgar Square to launch a national treasure hunt for the last round pound coins, six days before the coin is taken out of circulation.

BBC Children In Need is aiming to collect as many of the old pound coins as possible – there are believed to still be around 500 million in circulation – and has asked people to search high and low for the coins and donate them ahead of its Appeal Day on November 17.

