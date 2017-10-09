The couple who cared for missing woman Margaret Fleming appeared to be clearing out their house on Monday as a demolition deadline looms.
It comes the day after they broke their silence on the disappearance of the 36-year-old. The last independent sighting of Margaret was on December 17, 1999 at a family gathering.
Eddie Cairney, 75 and Avril Jones, 56, were seen leaving their home in Inverkip, near Greenock, Inverclyde around 1.45pm on Monday and returned two hours later.
Before leaving their home, a man was seen taking boxes and bags out of the house with a wheelbarrow and putting them into a large blue van.
A path made of plywood sheets was lain outside the couple's front door leading to the drive to assist the wheelbarrow.
On Sunday, the pair claimed to have seen Margaret, who has learning difficulties, in the last year.
They said she has been living in London and Poland over the last year and claimed she is now working as a "gangmaster".
Inverclyde Council has deemed the house uninhabitable and ordered the couple to leave so it can be demolished.
Mr Cairney lodged an appeal with Greenock Sheriff Court to stop the local authority from bulldozing the house.
He told the court they have a private buyer who wants to purchase the property and demolish it.
The court has given them three weeks to conclude the sale.
A council spokesman added: "We are glad to see some plans being put in place at this property and are reassured that no one will be occupying it in its current state.
"The extension granted by the court will give a chance for the plans to be firmed up."
