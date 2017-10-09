The couple who cared for missing woman Margaret Fleming appeared to be clearing out their house on Monday as a demolition deadline looms.

It comes the day after they broke their silence on the disappearance of the 36-year-old. The last independent sighting of Margaret was on December 17, 1999 at a family gathering.

Eddie Cairney, 75 and Avril Jones, 56, were seen leaving their home in Inverkip, near Greenock, Inverclyde around 1.45pm on Monday and returned two hours later.

