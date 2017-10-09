The bike used by ultra-endurance cyclist Mark Beaumont to circumnavigate the globe in less than 80 days was put up for sale on Monday.
Mark reclaimed the world record after cycling around the world in just 78 days 14 hours and 14 minutes last month.
The 34-year-old covered a whopping 18,000 miles, completing an average 240 miles and 16 hours in the saddle per day, to stay on schedule.
Loading article content
His trusted bike, which is one of three used during the challenge, has now been put up for sale on eBay with a reserve set at £4,000.
And the money raised will go towards charity.
Mark spent over a year with manufacturers KOGA developing the "dream machine" down to the custom paint job and signature top tube.
Mark, a dad-of-two from Murthly, Perthshire, said: "This amazing bike has suffered 18,000 miles without fault - considering some of the broken roads, gravel and dirt, storms and falls.
"It's proven incredibly fast, tough and comfortable."
Mark cycled through northern Europe to Russia, Mongolia and China, then across Australia, New Zealand, Canada and North America before returning to Europe.
And he beat the existing world record of 123 days when he parked his bike at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris from where he set off at the beginning of July.
The road and racing bike is a size 60, with a lightweight FEM optimized carbon frame.
It comes with Shimano Ultegra hydraulic disc brakes and Shimano Ultegra Di2 - electronic shifting.
All funds raised through the sale will support Mark's chosen charity, Orkidstudio, which works to benefit communities through architecture, construction and social enterprise.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.