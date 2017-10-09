AN INNOVATIVE new drug for the treatment of a complex blood cancer has been approved for use on the NHS in Scotland.

The Scottish Medicines Consortium agreed that daratumumab, also known as Darzalex, should be made available on a restricted basis for myeloma patients. Myeloma is the second most common form of blood cancer. The disease originates in bone marrow.

It is the first time an immunotherapy drug of this kind has been approved for use in myeloma in the UK. It is expected that around 90 patients will be eligible for the new treatment during the first year, rising to 418 patients by year five, although the actual uptake is expected to be lower.

