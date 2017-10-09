Police searching for a missing man have found his car parked at a nature reserve.

A search for Duncan Adam, 55, was launched on Sunday afternoon after he was reported missing from his home in Inverbervie, Aberdeenshire.

His car was found parked at the St Cyrus National Nature Reserve on Monday afternoon.

Police are now focusing their search efforts on the area.

They are appealing for information from members of the public who were there at the weekend as they try to establish exactly when Mr Adam arrived.

Inspector Megan Heathershaw, who is leading the search, said: "I would ask anyone who was in the St Cyrus area at the weekend and saw a parked white Vauxhall Corsa to let us know so that we can pinpoint exactly when Duncan left his car there. Likewise if you were there at the weekend and didn't see one, that information could be crucial too.

"Extensive searches with assistance from specialist search officers and the Police Scotland helicopter have been ongoing today, and they will continue tomorrow if he is not found tonight.

"Once again, I would appeal to Duncan to let us know that he is safe and well if he sees this appeal. I also ask anyone who has seen a man matching his description or has heard from him to call 101.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all those who have contacted Police this afternoon with information in response to our appeal for information - your assistance is much appreciated."

ends