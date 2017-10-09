SIR Andy Murray has boosted the value of his business empire to more than £22 million in the year he became the world's number one tennis player.

The 30-year-old can console himself while out of the game injured with an impressive set of business results during 2016 which saw his earning soar.

Latest accounts also show that in the year he secured his second Wimbledon win, his second Olympic gold and reached the top of the world rankings, the shareholder funds of his 77 Management company rose by more than £5 million to £22,036,706.

While Murray's hip injury woes have ended his tennis season early, his stellar 2016 meant he paid himself a £2.2 million 'service fee' - over £800,000 more than the previous year.

Murray, who changed the name of the company from Parched Investments to 77 Management to mark him becoming the first British male in 77 years to win Wimbledon, has coined in huge sums through a string of lucrative merchandising and sponsorship deals as well as property investments.

The company, which manages the Dunblane star’s image rights and is the vehicle through which he owns the luxury Cromlix House Hotel in Perthshire, had total assets of £35.4 million which included £23 million held in a bank account, almost £10 million owed by debtors and a £2.4 million investment portfolio.

It owed £13.4 million to creditors and declared retained profits of £5.4 million.

Documents also show the company owes Murray £10 million - £3.5 million more than the previous year.

Murray's mother, Judy, is the secretary of 77 Management and accountant Neil Grainger is a director but the three-time Grand Slam winner controls the firm.

The company channels Murray’s off-court income but does not include the millions he has earned in tournament prize money during his career.

The firm, which has three full-time employees, paid more than £2.2 million in tax during the year. Its investments were listed as 'freehold property' worth £2.4 million.

The money held in the company is thought to represent only part of Murray's total net worth.

The Scot, who is the firm's sole shareholder, has career prize money totalling around £46 million, taking home £12.4 million in 2016 alone.

Murray has endorsement deals with tennis retailer Head, sportswear firm Under Armour, watchmaker Rado Switzerland and financial firm Standard Life.

He has been battling a hip injury during 2017 which saw him miss the US Open and is not expected to return to the court until January next year.

He is expecting his second child with wife Kim. The couple had a daughter called Sophia in February last year.

Matt Gentry, managing director of 77, has previously said Murray has turned down a number of big money deals and is selective about endorsements.

Mr Gentry,who previously looked after Murray's media commitments for Fuller's XIX Entertainment, said: “If it affects his training schedule, or he doesn’t believe in the product, he won’t do it, regardless of the money.

“He’s quite principled. He doesn’t need the money.”

Murray set up the management company with Simon Fuller his then manager, four years ago.

The London-based company, was due to look after Murray and his brother Jamie's interests on and off court.

The evolution in Murray's relationship with Fuller, the svengali behind the Spice Girls and 'Brand Beckham', was expected to see him expanding his interests into sporting events, academies and other joint ventures.

Murray first signed with Fuller's XIX in 2009, jettisoning the Patricio Apey agency, and their first step was to streamline his sponsorship deals and concentrate on a handful of top global brands.