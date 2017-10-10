Chef Gordon Ramsay has met his father-in-law for breakfast following his release from prison for hacking the TV star's computer.

The foul-mouthed star, 50, who has 31 restaurants, said he and his wife were looking to the future.

In June, Ramsay's father-in-law Chris Hutcheson was jailed for six months for computer hacking as part of a bitter feud with the celebrity chef.

Hutcheson, 69, was jailed for conspiring to access The F-Word star's and other Gordon Ramsay Holdings Limited staff emails hundreds of times over the space of five months in 2010 and 2011.

Ramsay said: "Tana had lunch with him here on Friday and I've met him for breakfast. He did some stupid mistakes that he's put his hand up and accepted and I'd like to think that we've all moved on.

"Until the truth came out it was very testing for Tana and me because I think there were moments where she thought 'Was that Gordon or was that my dad?'

"It was a hard pill for her to swallow. Knowing her father was out to destroy us as a family. But she's had it out with him. He's laid his cards on the table. He's apologised to all of us and I like to think there's a line in the sand now."

Ramsay, who has four children with wife Tana, was speaking as he promoted his new ITV documentary about cocaine.

He was shocked when he was asked by diners to garnish a souffle with cocaine and found traces of the drug in the toilets of nearly all his restaurants.

Ramsay admitted that he was put off drugs early because of his younger brother Ronnie, a long-term heroin addict, who has now been missing for six months.

He said of a situation last December: "He turned up outside the (three Michelin-starred) restaurant at Royal Hospital Road begging customers for money and we had to get the police to move him on. It was that bad."