POLICE are hunting a killer after a young man was brutally stabbed when he answered the front door.

The attack on Mario Tony Capuano happened in Barmulloch’s Quarrywood Road at around 2.15pm on Sunday, and by the time emergency services arrived, the popular 28-year-old had passed away.

Murder detectives, who have now officially launched their investigation, said he was stabbed when he answered the door.

On Sunday, specialist search officers began their hunt for the killer by searching Robroyston Park and other areas close by for forensic opportunities.

Officers also continued to carry out door-to-door enquiries and the force said they are in the process of gathering any available CCTV footage for any additional information which could assist in the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Allan Burton, who is heading up the investigation, said: “We are trying to establish the exact circumstances of what has happened.

“We will be reviewing CCTV footage for any relevant information and forensics officers are still examining the scene.

“This incident occurred in the middle of the afternoon and I’m sure people living in that community will be shocked at what has happened, but I’m asking them to contact us with any information they may have, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please do pass it on to police.”

The Evening Times previously revealed that members of his family said the “full story will come out” about Mario’s death.

His family stood at the police cordon close to the murder scene on Sunday looking visibly upset.

His mother posted a touching image of herself with her son as a young boy on the social media website Facebook as a tribute to Mario.

It is understood that Mario had a young daughter.

The post attracted comments from devastated family and friends who are still coming to terms with the news.

Cheryl Brannan said: “So sorry for your loss. I can’t imagine what your going through. Thinking of you.”

Wendy Pyrah added: “Can’t believe what I am seeing, shocked is an understatement. Sorry to hear this, my heart goes out to all of you. Sending massive hugs to you all at this heartbreaking time.”

Ashley Mitchell said: “Still in such a shock, RIP Mario. Thinking of Mario’s family and wee daughter at this sad time.”

Police Scotland said additional cops will be patrolling the area to offer reassurance to the local community and anyone with any concerns can speak to these officers.

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call officers at Baird Street Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 2357 of 8 October 2017.

Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.