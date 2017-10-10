An exhibition of replica Mackintosh chairs by a local master craftsman, Bruce Hamilton (Furniture Makers) has opened in Princes Square, Buchanan Street.
The exhibition, situated on the first floor next to Dower and Hall, has been created by Bruce Hamilton and Glasgow School of Art graduate Karlie Wu.
It features 15 replica Mackintosh chairs, a selection of clocks and the Willow Rose vase, all made by Mr Hamilton at his workshop in the west end. Visitors can see a collection of pieces including: The Willow Settle; the Argyle and Ingram chairs; children’s versions of the Arygle and Ingram chairs; Domino chairs and table and the range of chairs designed for the homes Mackintosh created at The Hill House and Windyhill.
Mr Hamilton said: “I am thrilled to be opening this exhibition of my furniture in such prestigious surroundings – perfect for showcasing my designs.”
