Margaret Thatcher’s decision to approve suspected child abuser Cyril Smith for a knighthood helped him maintain close ties to children’s services, an inquiry has heard.

The late politician received the honour in 1988, despite knowledge “at the very highest level of politics” about past allegations of his sexual abuse, the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse was told.

Evidence hearings have begun at the national probe to examine how Smith was able to allegedly prey on young boys at Cambridge House hostel and the Knowl View residential school in Rochdale, where Smith served as MP from 1972-1992.

Loading article content