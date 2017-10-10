By David Meikle

RANGERS star Kenny Miller was involved in a bust-up in a plush restaurant after an Old Firm derby, a court has heard.

The Ibrox striker had visited Da Luciano’s in Bothwell, Lanarkshire, with his wife Laura soon after Celtic had beaten Rangers 5-1 in September last year.

But an argument is alleged to have flared up in the restaurant involving Miller, his wife, and Stacey O’Donnell, whose family had links to the venue.

Ms O’Donnell, 28, of Bothwell, told how she clashed with the couple and then had a further argument with William Steele, a friend of the Millers, in September last year.

Mr Steele is on trial at Hamilton Sheriff Court where he has denied assaulting Ms O’Donnell outside Da Luciano’s by running towards her and threatening to stab her whilst in possession of a knife.

Prosecutors also claim he acted in a threatening and abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm by brandishing a knife at Ms O’Donnell and threatening to stab her and her father.

Mr Steele, 36, of Eaglesham, also faces a charge that on November 2 last year he attempted to extort £45,000 from Hugh O’Donnell by threatening to harm him and members of his family at an address in Bothwell.

He is also accused of trying to extort £50,000 from William McDonald and Ashley O’Donnell at another property in the village. He is alleged to have threatened to have them shot and damage their property unless the money was paid in cash.

The trial continues.