Investigators have met the brother of the Las Vegas gunman as friends and relatives of the 58 killed and other concert-goers returned to the scene to reclaim shoes, phones and bags left behind in the panic as they fled.

The interviews with Stephen Paddock’s brother were part of an exhaustive search through the 64-year-old’s life in search of clues about why he unleashed gunfire from broken windows on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel casino.

Eric Paddock declined to say what he was asked, but he said he is co-operating with investigators, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

