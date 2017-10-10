NHS TAYSIDE "continues to face an extremely challenging position" in relation to its finances, Scotland's Auditor General has said.

In her third annual report on the health board's progress in addressing its financial difficulties, Caroline Gardner said the board needed a "realistic action plan".

The board delivered £45.5 million of efficiency savings in 2016/17, which was nearly double the savings achieved in the previous year but still £1.3 million below target.

In 2016/17, the board received £13.2 million in loan funding, known as brokerage, from the Scottish Government to cover cost pressures related to prescribing, pay and use of agency staff, and allow it to break even.

This brings the total brokerage received by the board over the last five years to £37.5 million. Of this, £33.2 million is still to be repaid but the Scottish Government has suspended repayments and it's not yet been confirmed when they will resume.

NHS Tayside has identified that to be financially sustainable in the long term, it must save £205.8 million over the next five years. This includes the suspended brokerage repayments.

An independent Advisory and Assurance Group established by the Scottish Government to scrutinise the progress of the transformation plan has reported that the pace and scale of change needs to increase if the proposals are to be successful. The Auditor General said she agreed with the group's findings.

Ms Gardner added: "NHS Tayside continues to face an extremely challenging position which will make it difficult to achieve financial balance in the future.

"Some of the changes required to address these challenges will take time to fully implement. It's important that the board put in place a realistic action plan, accompanied by the capacity and resources required to deliver it."