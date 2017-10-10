A FORMER prosecutor has emerged as the frontrunner to chair the watchdog overseeing Police Scotland, the Herald can reveal.

Paul Rooney is tipped to take over at the crisis-hit Scottish Police Authority (SPA).

The SPA’s current chair, Andrew Flanagan, recently announced he was standing down after scathing criticism from MSPs about his abrasive management style.

Mr Rooney, 40, was a member of the SPA board from 2012 to 2016.

He also chaired Strathclyde Police Authority from 2007 to 2010, where he was instrumental in bringing Sir Stephen House from the Met to serve as Strathclyde’s Chief Constable.

Sir Stephen went on to be the Chief Constable of Police Scotland when it was formed from the merger of Scotland’s eight regional forces in 2013.

Sir Stephen’s successor, Phil Gormley, is currently on £11,000-a-month “special leave” after senior officers on the force accused him of bullying.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner is currently investigating three allegations of gross misconduct against him.

There is a widespread belief in the force that Mr Gormley will not return from leave, meaning one of the first jobs for the next SPA chair may well be to find a new Chief Constable.

Mr Rooney also has a political background which could be invaluable in the high-profile role, which is remunerated at £530 a day, with a minimum commitment of 12 days a month.

He was a Labour councillor in Glasgow from 2005 until May, during which time he was City treasurer and chair of Strathclyde Pension Fund, the largest public pension fund in Scotland.

He was Procurator Fiscal Depute for a year before becoming a councillor and is currently chief commercial officer at the Glasgow-based IT consultancy Oxido.

Former Labour health minister Professor Susan Deacon, 53, is also understood to be in the running for the chair of the SPA.

She is currently an assistant vice principal at Edinburgh University and chair of the Institute of Directors Scotland and a non-executive director of Lothian Buses and Scottish Power.

Prof Deacon declined to comment. Mr Rooney was unavailable for comment.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Interviews for the SPA Chair role are being held at the end of October and we hope to appoint a Chair as soon as possible after that.”