A MAN who was in a life-threatening condition following a 'gas explosion' in North Lanarkshire has died.
The 23-year-old was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary after the incident on Bonkle Road, Newmains, on 5 October.
Police Scotland confirmed he had died as a result of his injuries on Monday.
A 26-year-old man who was also injured by the blast remains in a "very serious" condition in hospital, police said. It is thought both had suffered severe bur Both of the injured received urgent medical treatment by trauma accident and emergency specialists.
Homes were evacuated in the wake of the incident at the building which was under demolition in Newmains.
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said at the time there was a "small explosion" which resulted in a "small fire" in the building in Bonkle Road. The alarm was raised at 1.29pm.
It is believed four people were working in the premises at the time, two of whom were uninjured.
Police Scotland said its joint investigation with the Health and Safety Executive was ongoing.
Evacuations took place following reports of a "strong smell of gas" and were said to have been undertaken as a precautionary measure.
Locals talked of their houses shaking from the force of the blast at the former convent building where workers were removing asbestos.
It is understood workers moved in on Wednesday to remove asbestos in preparation for the demolition of the building.
