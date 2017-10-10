SCOTTISH drivers are paying the most expensive insurance premiums on record, new research has found.

Motorists in some areas have been hit with some of the steepest price rises in the UK during the past year, while others have seen bills rise by more than £100.

The average cost of insuring a car has increased significantly year-on-year, as companies try and compensate for a spike in personal injury claims.

But some areas have been hit worse than others. An analysis of the market by eh website confused.com found that the Scottish Borders has seen the biggest annual and quarterly price increases of any area in the UK.

Since this time last year, premiums in the region have increased by £164 to £684 on average. This is the most expensive premium on record for the region and 69 per cent more expensive than a decade ago.

Drivers in Glasgow and Edinburgh have seen their premiums accelerate by £118 in the past year to £702 – the most expensive average bill of any Scottish car owner.

Insurance costs in the Highlands and Islands, East and North-East Scotland have ramped up by £91, with drivers paying £645 and £620 respectively on average.

Women face paying the lion's share of price hikes, although younger male drivers are still paying the most for their premiums.

Amanda Stretton, motoring editor at Confused.com, advised motorists to shop around and try and find cheaper insurance

She said: “For many years, drivers in Scotland have had some of the cheapest premiums in the UK, although some have faced some seriously big increases this past year.

“Motorists living in the Scottish Borders in particular have seen their premiums increase by up 32 per cent almost a third more than they were paying last year.

"It is also one of the only regions in the UK to have experienced a significant increase the past quarter alone, whereas many have seen their premiums remain steady."