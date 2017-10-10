FOR 140 years it has served as centre of knowledge for the people of Scotland's largest city.

And now a treasure trove of books and objects collected over that time are to go on display at Glasgow’s Mitchell Library.

The iconic venue is opening the doors of its archives with a new display of the rare tomes and unique items kept within its vaults to celebrate the 140th anniversary of its founding.

Items going on show range from the oldest book in the library - a 12th century Psalter - to a late 14th century French Book of Hours and the Kilmarnock edition of Robert Burns ‘Poems Chiefly in the Scots Dialect’

Also on display will be images and design competition plans of the original North Street building, and the first book donated to the library.

Opened in November 1877, The Mitchell Library was one of Europe’s largest public libraries.

It owes its existence, and name, to Stephen Mitchell who bequeathed the bulk of his fortune on his death to the Corporation of the City of Glasgow to: “form the nucleus of a fund for the establishment and endowment of a large Public Library in Glasgow, with all the modern accessories connected therewith.”

Councillor David McDonald, Chair of Glasgow Life, said: “This city is forever indebted to the generosity of Stephen Mitchell.

“His gift to Glasgow allowed our forefathers to open a large public library for the people of our city. Today, this bustling cultural and information hub holds over one million items of stock and is renowned as one of the best in the world.

“I’d encourage Glaswegians and visitors to the city alike to head to the Mitchell Library and experience these important treasures of our city for themselves.”

The first incarnation of The Mitchell Library was opened on the corner of Ingram Street and Albion Street with a collection of 5000 volumes.

By the time it moved to its temporary home in Miller Street in 1891 the library boasted more than 150,000 books and could accommodate 4,000 readers.

The library struggled at Miller Street and a permanent home was found in North Street with the doors of the current The Mitchell Library building opening in 1911.

Today, the library is home to more than one million items, and welcomes more than 500,000 visitors every year.

The early years also saw the foundation of the library’s two main special collections; the Scottish Poetry Collection and the Glasgow Collection.

Visitors Mitchell Library visitors will be able to view items from both collections today from 1pm. No booking is required.