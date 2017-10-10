TWO Scots restaurants have been named amongst the best fine dining establishments in the UK.

According to the annual TripAdvisor awards, the Three Chimneys in Colbot, Isle of Skye, is ranked fifth in the UK is also the 20 the best in Europe.

Edinburgh’s Aizle, took tenth place in the UK’s best restaurant list.

The awards from TripAdvisor, honour travellers' favourite fine dining establishments worldwide, and is based on the millions of reviews and opinions on the website gathered over a twelve-month period.

Scott Davies, Head Chef at The Three Chimneys, said: "It's great to have received this news from TripAdvisor. What I really want to say is thanks.

"Thanks to all of Team Three Chimneys for their hard graft, which has helped to achieve these prestigious awards.

"Thanks to all of my suppliers for consistently providing me with the very best that Skye and Scotland has to offer, and thanks to all of our guests for their loyalty and patronage over so many years.”

Krystal Goff, owner of Aizle added: "We've worked so hard to create something special at Aizle, and we're always thrilled to know that customers, both local and from abroad, are loving what we do.”

The title of number one restaurant in the UK goes to The Black Swan at Oldstead in North Yorkshire, followed by Belmond Le Manoir Aux Quat’Saisons in New Milton, Oxfordshire.

Elsewhere in the UK, The Fat Duck and Waterside Inn, located in Bray-on-Thames take third and fourth place respectively, while Cumbria’s Beyond the UK, looking at the world winners, the UK is home to three of the top 25 this year.

The Black Swan and Le Manoir Aux Quat’Saisons take the top and second spot respectively, while Heston Blumenthal’s The Fat Duck, comes in 12th in the world.

In Europe’s top 25 The Black Swan at Oldstead, Belmond Le Manoir Aux Quat’Saisons and The Fat Duck come in first, second and eighth respectively. Other UK winners in the Europe rankings include Waterside Inn, placing 19th.

TripAdvisor spokeswoman Hayley Coleman said: "These awards are determined by the millions of reviews posted over twelve months from diners who have visited the restaurants. To be named among the UK’s and Europe best rated is a fantastic achievement.”