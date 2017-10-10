THE Conservatives look too old and too white to win over voters in London and need to take a leaf out of the Scottish Tories’ book by showing “real differentiation” from the UK party, Ruth Davidson has insisted.

The Scottish party leader suggested Conservatives in the UK capital should make themselves more distinctive with a discrete manifesto and an election campaign led by Londoners, who reflected the diversity of the metropolis.

Writing in the London Evening Standard, the Edinburgh MSP said London and Scotland shared similarities: both had a different demographic from the Tory shires; they voted Remain in the EU referendum and devolution meant they made their own decisions in certain policy areas.

