Legalising cannabis for medicinal purposes would reduce the drug’s side effects, MPs have heard, as a fresh attempt to change the law was brought before the Commons.

Labour’s Paul Flynn said the “tide of world opinion” was moving towards legalising the class B substance which he described as the “oldest medicine in the world”.

He acknowledged cannabis side effects exist but said there had been “no problems” that have arisen in countries which have legalised the drug for medicinal purposes.

