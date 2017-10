The competition watchdog has set out the scope of its wide-ranging investigation into Rupert Murdoch’s £11.7 billion takeover bid for Sky.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) outlined the main issues for its probe into how the deal would impact media plurality and broadcasting standards in the UK and is inviting submissions for its six-month investigation.

Among the areas the CMA will look at are how and if the Murdoch family’s ability to control or influence editorial and commercial decisions at Sky News will change following 21st Century Fox’s bid to buy the remaining 61% of Sky it does not already own.

