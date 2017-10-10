THEIR handmade poppies are a familiar sight on lapels and on war memorial wreaths during the countdown to Armistice Day.

Every year the ex-service personnel at the Lady Haig Poppy Factory in Edinburgh make more than five million poppies, and carefully construct over 12,000 wreathes.

But while their work would normally ease up after November, workers at the factory are now bracing themselves for an extra rush, after unveiling two new Christmas poppies.

Loading article content