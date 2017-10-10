THE number of patients in Scotland being prescribed drugs for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) has reached a new high of more than 12,000.

The majority of patients are boys aged between 10 and 14. The condition refers to a range of behavioural problems associated with a poor attention span, such as poor concentration, restlessness and hyperactivity, that can obstruct their ability to learn and socialise.

The majority of ADHD patients are not on drug treatments. However, the latest data from ISD Scotland shows that the total number of ADHD patients receiving medicines for the condition in 2016/17 was 12,145, up 81 per cent from 6,711 in 2009/10.

