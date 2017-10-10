HUNDREDS of ‘looked after’ children have said they don’t want to be separated from brothers or sisters, as a report called for a shake up of the system of state care.

The report, based on the views of young people in the care system sent in on nearly 500 postcards to the charity Action for Children, calls for a review of the impact of existing programmes and structures and whether money is being spent wisely.

Young people called for residential workers to have more freedom to show affection, and asked for more reliable relationships with social workers and other staff, and help to live independently after care.

The Action for Children report is intended to influence the Independent Review of Scotland’s Care system announced by Nicola Sturgeon at last year's SNP conference, and came as the first minister announced care leavers are to be exempt from council tax, at this year's event.

The findings have been sent to Ms Sturgeon, education secretary John Swinney, and Fiona Duncan, chair of the independent review.

It stresses that young people have the same hopes and dreams as their non-care experienced peers.

Asked to send postcards outlining what changes they would like to see in the care system, young people said they wanted to be listened to and given better support at key stages such as a change of foster placement or school, or leaving school or care.

Many called for financial and emotional support to give them the same opportunities as their peers, including driving lessons, funding so foster carers can pay for activities or afford a holiday, and help with domestic skills such as managing a tenancy and cooking.

However several complained that they lacked stable relationships in care as well as at home. “I had numerous social workers and they changed regularly over the years. I didn’t have someone I could rely on,” said one while another added: "young people should have one social workers who make an effort to get to know them and support them. I never had that.”

Social workers and care staff need more time and the freedom to give cuddles or advice based on their own experience, but are too rule-bound, the report claims. Meanwhile young people said staff did not always treat them with respect. "The use of inappropriate language and behaviours by professions... gave them cause for concern" the report says.

However the system works well for some - one young person said: "I had a life that was terrible and now it is amazing. We go out for dinner and everything.”

Paul Carberry, Director of Action for Children in Scotland, said: “Care experienced young people have told us repeatedly what needs to change. They want a system that allows them to develop positive and appropriate relationships with all those involved in their lives. They want people and systems around them that treat them with respect so that they can turn to them in times of need. They want to receive support at ‘transitional’ moments in their care journey. It is vital to get the balance right between having independence and receiving support. The care system must evolve, in design and practice, with what young people, professionals and carers who live and work in it believe is needed."

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: "We welcome this research from Action for Children Scotland. It is important for the Care Review to hear from the widest possible range of views and experiences, and especially from people who have care experience."