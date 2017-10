IT is an annual event that draws thousands to Britain’s most popular park to support the bravery and sacrifice of the military.

But the hugely popular Armed Forces Day Family Fun Day at Rouken Glen Park in Giffnock is facing the axe under council plans to make £26million of savings. East Renfrewshire Council has announced it is looking at making savings of £1.23m across various departments, including in its communications team, which run the event, with staff no longer working at desks but “in an agile way”.

But according to the council this will also mean that the Armed Forces Day fun event will no longer be resourced. The event, which regularly attracts more than 6,000 people, opens with a flag-raising ceremony followed by a parade featuring veterans, reservists, cadets and serving soldiers, marching to the pipes and drums.

