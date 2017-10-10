More than 120 MPs have called on Brexit Secretary David Davis to "come clean" and publish the Government's assessments of the impact of leaving the European Union on the economy.

The Labour, Liberal Democrat and Scottish National Party MPs accused the Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU) of keeping "not only Parliament but the public in the dark".

They criticised DExEU's refusal to publish the analysis of more than 50 economic sectors, despite written parliamentary questions and freedom of information requests, saying MPs and the public need to see it to enable "full and frank" debate on Brexit.

