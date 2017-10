THERESA May has admitted she cannot guarantee the status of an estimated 1.2 million UK nationals living in other EU countries if Britain fails to reach a withdrawal deal with Brussels.

And she warned that rights held by more than three million EU nationals in the UK could “fall away” if the hoped-for agreement is not sealed by the date of Brexit in March 2019.

Answering questions from callers on an LBC radio phone-in, Mrs May was challenged by a woman from north London called Nina, who has been in the UK for 30 years, over whether the PM could guarantee her right to stay following Brexit.

