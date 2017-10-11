One of Scotland's leading theatres is to undergo a major organisational change after the departure of its chief executive.

Nick Parr has left his role as chief executive of Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre after two years in the role.

Now Andrew Panton, the Artistic Director and Fleur Darkin, the Artistic Director of Scottish Dance Theatre, have been appointed as interim joint chief executives of the company whose work attracts audiences of more than 70,000 people a year.

Mr Parr's departure comes soon after a recent column by Kirsty Gunn, the novelist and writer, who said that people in the company had been "devastated and depressed" by recent changes, particularly cuts in the production department.

Ms Gunn, writer of the acclaimed The Big Music, added that the theatre looked set to have "big shows on tour as the mainstay of the programme instead of beautiful, carefully-made selections from a repertoire that is organised around the strengths of the company."

The structure of the company is due to be revamped, a company source said.

New positions and titles are expected be announced in the coming month.

Ed Troughton, chair of the board of trustees, said: “We would like to thank Nick for his hard work and we wish him all the best.

“Andrew and Fleur will work with a strong and experienced senior management team to lead the organisation, and will report directly to the board.

“The other trustees and I are currently reviewing the structure and governance of the organisation to ensure we are in the strongest possible position for the future.”

Dundee Rep is considered one of Scotland's leading theatres and is one of the Regular Funded Organisations supported by Creative Scotland.

Earlier this year, Mr Parr said he had a "supportive team who have embraced the need for change" and reported increased turnover and a boost in audience figures.

A Creative Scotland spokeswoman said: "We are aware of developments at Dundee Rep and have ongoing dialogue with the Board and leadership team there, as we do with all the organisations that we support through Regular Funding."