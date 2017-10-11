A nationwide strike disrupted schools, hospitals and air traffic across France on Tuesday, and nearly a quarter of a million civil servants took to the streets around the country in protest at President Emmanuel Macron’s economic policies.

They were expressing anger at wage freezes, the axing of 120,000 jobs in public services over the next five years and a succession of spending cuts and labour reforms that Mr Macron argues will boost the economy.

In Paris, the police said they counted 26,000 demonstrators, while the CGT, the main trade union, counted twice that number in the capital alone and hundreds of thousands across the country.

