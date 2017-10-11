Charlize Theron has become the latest Hollywood star to speak out over Harvey Weinstein, labelling those women coming forward “brave and heroic”.

She joins George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Kate Winslet, Dame Judi Dench, Benedict Cumberbatch and Ben Affleck in commenting on the allegations surrounding Weinstein.

The actress wrote on Instagram: “The women who have spoken about their abuse are brave and heroic and although I didn’t have a personal experience like this with Harvey Weinstein, I unfortunately cannot say I’m surprised.

“This culture has always existed, not just in Hollywood but across the world. And many men in positions of power have gotten away with it for far too long.”

She added: “We cannot blame the victims here. A lot of these women are young, just starting out in their respective fields, and have absolutely no way to stand up to a man with so much influence much greater than theirs. If they speak up, they are shut down and that could be the end of their career.

“This is all a positive step forward in changing that culture, and these young women need to know that they have a support system should anything like this happen to them. And I want you all to know I support you.”

Cumberbatch said in a statement: “I am utterly disgusted by the continuing revelations of Harvey Weinstein’s horrifying and unforgivable actions.”

“We need to collectively stand up and support victims of abuse such as the brave and inspiring women who have spoken out against him and say we hear you and believe you. That way others may be emboldened by our support to come forward and speak.

“But we shouldn’t wait until there are any more stories like this. We, as an industry and as a society at large need to play our part. There has to be zero tolerance of any such behaviour in any walk of life. We owe that to these women’s bravery in coming forward.”

On Tuesday Weinstein was accused of rape by three women while Hollywood actresses Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow both claimed they had been sexually harassed by the film producer.

A statement released on Tuesday said “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr Weinstein.”