IT may have been Laura Muir who grabbed the majority of the headlines in 2017 but she is not the only athlete in her training group who is making her presence felt on the international scene. Jemma Reekie has had a remarkable 2017, beginning the year with the goal of merely making the GB team for the European under-20 Championships but finishing it as European 1500m champion. When you consider that Muir also had a hugely impressive year, which included winning double gold at the European Indoor Championships in January before missing out on a podium place by the finest of margins at this summer’s World Championships, it would be easy to assume that the pair’s improvement has come from their coach, Andy Young, having them slogging their way round the track for hours on end.

In fact, the surprising revelation from Reekie is that she and Muir, as well as the rest of their training group, are very much adhering to the less-is-more strategy. “We only do two track sessions a week and then we do one grass session but other than that, it’s all recovery runs,” she told Herald Sport at the launch of the ‘Girls Do Sport’ campaign in Glasgow yesterday. “People think we’re on the track every single day but we’re really not. The hard sessions are so intense, though. Before training, I have to psych myself up because I know I’m going to have to go absolutely flat out. After the session, I’m really done in – me and Laura are both on the floor and if we’re not, Andy will say that we mustn’t have worked hard enough.”

It is a training programme that is clearly working, with Reekie proving herself to be one of the most promising young athletes in the country. In addition to becoming European Under-20 champion, the Kilbarchan AAC athlete ran a series of personal bests this summer in every distance from 800m up to 3000m and she credits much of her improvement to joining Young’s group in 2015. Reekie has recently become a full-time athlete which has allowed her to focus on the small but vital things like rehabilitation exercises and increased rest that are necessary to continue her ascent up the ranks. It has, though, been the opportunity to train alongside Muir, one of the world’s best, for the past couple of years that has been the real game-changer.

