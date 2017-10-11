SCOTS actor Denis Lawson has married his partner during a romantic beachfront ceremony in Italy.
The Star Wars and Local Hero star revealed he had tied the knot with Karen Prentice during the summer while holidaying on the Italian Riviera.
The couple were joined by a small group of family and friends for the nuptials by the sea and later dined in a nearby restaurant.
Lawson, who is the uncle of Trainspotting star Ewan McGregor, lost his first wife, actress Sheila Gish, to cancer in March, 2005.
In an interview with Scottish Field magazine, the 70-year-old actor joked that he didn't know what he had signed up to as the ceremony in Ventimiglia was conducted in Italian.
He said: "I got married recently on a beach in Italy. My wife is a lovely Scotswoman called Karen.
"It was very romantic getting married in Italian, although I've no idea what we agreed to."
