A TEACHER caught driving six times the alcohol limit outside her school has avoided a prison sentence.
Kristine Gillespie, 52, was banned from the road for three years after admitting her second drink driving offence.
She was arrested after being seen by a concerned witness outside Belmont Academy in Ayr, shortly before 11.40am on September 11.
The home economics teacher, of Ayr, recorded a breath alcohol level of 132 microgrammes. The legal level is 22 microgrammes.
Gillespie appeared in court the following day and was freed on bail for sentencing after background reports.
Sheriff Mhairi Mactaggart, who heard Gillespie had personal problems, also imposed 18 months supervision.
South Ayrshire Council, which employs Gillespie, would not comment on individual cases but in a statement, executive director Valerie Andrews said staff should be aware of "personal responsibilities".
The statement added: "The health and wellbeing of our staff is a priority and managers and staff have been trained to offer practical assistance and support to help employees during difficult times."
