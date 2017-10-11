A Celtic fan has been spared jail for invading the pitch and assaulting a Paris-Saint Germain player during last month’s Champions League match.
John Hatton, 21 from Portadown, Northern Ireland, jumped over a metal railing and ran on to the pitch at Celtic Park.
He assaulted PSG forward Kylian Mbappe by attempting to kick him during the game which saw Celtic lose 5-0.
It happened in the 40th minute after PSG's Edinson Cavani scored their third goal.
Hatton was then punched on the head by fellow supporter Anthony Lavelle as he was lead away by police and Lavelle was later fined £400.
At Glasgow Sheriff Court Tesco deliver worker Hatton also pleaded guilty to behaviour likely to incite public disorder by approaching Mbappe at the Parkhead stadium on September 12.
Hatton returned to the dock where sheriff Diane McConnell handed him a community payback order with the conditions that he carries out 160 hours of unpaid work within six months and is supervised in the community for 18 months.
The sheriff also imposed a four year UK football banning order.
She said in her view the offence “met the custody threshold” but there was a “clear alternative”.
Sheriff McConell told Hatton: “It is fortunate the player you targeted wasn't struck or injured but he must have been greatly alarmed.
“Clearly there was considerable potential for serious large scale disorder as a consequence of your actions.
“Indeed, I am told some disorder did follow upon your conduct and the crowd became hostile as a consequence of what you did.”
Hatton made no comment as he left the court building.
