GLASGOW airport Managing Director Amanda McMillan has announced she is stepping down from the role after nine years in charge.
Mrs McMillan, who is also chief executive officer of Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton (AGS) Airports, has said she plans to move with her family to Australia.
The mother-of-two will stay in her post until next year, before handing over the reigns to her successor.
She said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed leading AGS Airports. It is with mixed emotions that I am planning to move on, but this opportunity is one that comes at the right time for us as a family.
"I am immensely proud of the team at AGS which has delivered significant passenger growth, secured new carriers, built enviable destination lists and completed a series of first-class modernisation projects.”
AGS Airports Chairman Sir Peter Mason said: “On behalf of the AGS Board, I would like to convey our sincere thanks to Amanda for the outstanding job she has done in establishing the AGS Airports Ltd group since its creation in 2014.
“Through her distinctive brand of leadership, AGS has become one of the UK’s leading airport groups. During this period, our airports in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton have benefited hugely from her drive and commitment to continually improve the customer experience for our growing number of passengers."
