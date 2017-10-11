A British man sentenced to a month in jail in Dubai for making a rude gesture and drinking alcohol is to appeal his conviction, according to his representatives.
Campaign organisation Detained in Dubai (DiD) said Jamie Harron has been sentenced in absentia to 30 days in prison for the action and drinking alcohol.
The 27-year-old electrician from Stirling also faces up to three years in jail after touching a man on his hip in a bar to avoid spilling a drink, DiD said.
Loading article content
According to a spokesman Mr Harron admitted drinking alcohol at the Rock Bottom Bar party spot after being arrested in July but denied making a rude gesture.
His lawyers have submitted an appeal and are expecting a judgement on Sunday, October 22 for at least one of the cases.
In relation to the other charge, Mr Harron is said to have been holding a drink, moving through a crowded bar, and held a hand in front of him to avoid spilling it on himself or others.
He then ''touched a man on his hip to avoid impact''.
The organisation claims it was only after Mr Harron and his friend sat at a table that the man who had been touched seemed aggravated.
Police arrived at the scene ''20 to 30'' minutes later and arrested Mr Harron, according to his representatives.
He was then said to have been charged with public indecency, locked up for five days in Al Barsha prison, then released after bail with his passport confiscated.
He has since lost his job and has spent more than £30,000 in expenses and legal fees, having already been stuck there for three months.
A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesman said: "We have been in contact with a British man following his arrest in Dubai in July.
"We are providing consular assistance."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.