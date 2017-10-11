A British man sentenced to a month in jail in Dubai for making a rude gesture and drinking alcohol is to appeal his conviction, according to his representatives.

Campaign organisation Detained in Dubai (DiD) said Jamie Harron has been sentenced in absentia to 30 days in prison for the action and drinking alcohol.

The 27-year-old electrician from Stirling also faces up to three years in jail after touching a man on his hip in a bar to avoid spilling a drink, DiD said.

