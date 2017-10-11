For the third time, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been given a puppy as a gift.
This one is a Central Asian Shepherd bestowed by the president of Turkmenistan on Wednesday.
Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov presented Mr Putin with the puppy as a birthday gift. Mr Putin, an avid dog lover, turned 65 over the weekend.
Loading article content
President Putin cuddled Verny, which is Russian for “loyal”, and kissed the pup on the head during a meeting in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi.
Mr Putin previously received a Bulgarian shepherd named Buffy from Bulgaria’s premier and an Akita named Yume from a Japanese official.
Vladimir Putin holds a puppy presented by Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov. (AP)
The Russian leader also has been given horses and even a tiger.
Turkmenistan is a former Soviet republic.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.