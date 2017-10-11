Blue Peter is unveiling a special Gold Badge Walk to mark the show’s 60th anniversary.
The children’s television programme reaches the milestone in October 2018 and has planned a host of events to celebrate over the next 12 months.
Kicking things off is the Gold Badge Walk, a path to honour some of the well-known names who have received the special accolade.
The path has been built at MediaCityUK in Salford near the Blue Peter garden.
It features 44 giant gold badges engraved with the names of recipients including JK Rowling, Usain Bolt, Sir Elton John, David Beckham, Tim Peake, David Attenborough and the Queen.
JK Rowling (Ian West/PA)
Former Blue Peter presenters Valerie Singleton, Peter Purves and John Noakes, long-time editor Biddy Baxter and Percy Thrower, the first Blue Peter gardener, are also featured.
On October 19, the CBBC show will welcome children’s author Jacqueline Wilson as its first ever guest editor, and on February 1 a special edition will mark the show’s 5,000th episode.
February will also see the launch of a new Diamond Badge – the highest honour fans and viewers can be awarded within the 60th year.
Blue Peter editor Ewan Vinnicombe said: “We’re thrilled to launch our 60th year with our special Gold Badge Walk just a few steps away from the iconic Blue Peter garden.
John Noakes, Valerie Singleton and Peter Purves (PA)
“We’ve got such an exciting year ahead with many treats in store for our audience, across all generations, to celebrate the special place that Blue Peter holds within the UK.
“I’m so excited that Jacqueline Wilson will be our first guest editor with all her creative genius.”
