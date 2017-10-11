POLICE have warned Celtic fans travelling to Germany for the crunch Champions League game with Bayern Munich that they will be prosecuted if they use flares.

Bayern police have also told those fans without tickets that they won't find any on the black market and said they won't find a pub around the stadium that will show the game.

And they warned: "Peaceful, enthusiastic supporters are warmly welcome in Munich. On the other side the police will deal firmly with aggressive or violent persons."

The Wednesday match at the Allianz Arena in Munich is a must-win for both teams who have ambitions to progress out of the group stages of the Champions League.

And the Munich police have taken the chance to warn fans on what they can expect when they arrive.

Celtic faced a wait to get clearance for a safety certificate in July after police warnings over flares set off by fans.

At a meeting in June, Police Scotland raised concerns with the club about fans at the match against Hearts on May 21 when several flares were set off from the stand in the 67th minute to celebrate the Lisbon Lions European Cup triumph.

Bayern police have warned that the use of pyrotechnical objects is "strictly prohibited" in Munich and misuse will "be prosecuted consequently".

The force warned that after the terrorist attacks in Paris security measures have increased and added: "Please be aware that the use of firecrackers could cause a panic situation amongst the spectators. In this context we want to point out that CCTV is in operation in the surrounding area of the stadium as well as the entire stadium."

The Munich force warned that in Bavaria the possession of "little amounts of drugs even for personal use" will be prosecuted.

And the police added: "The tickets for this matchday are already sold out. Even on the black market there is no chance to get a ticket for this match. Please have in mind that there are no pubs or bars arround the stadium to see the match on TV. The only chance to see the match on TV could be in the city centre."

They stressed that their operational concept was focused on "dialogue and conflict management by means of communication".

"If you have problems or questions during your stay, you can turn to any police officer for help. In addition to this general offer, the police has appointed 'information officers' wearing white uniform hats who are on duty in the city centre and at the arena."

The force message concluded: "The Munich police wishes you a good and fair match and a pleasant stay in Munich."