CCTV has been released of the last time a missing 60-year-old hillwalker was seen.

The image shows Wilma Carlin in Davidson's chemist’s shop in Aberfeldy, Perthshire at 10am on Tuesday.

She has not been seen since then and a massive search of the surrounding countryside is under way As concern grows, Police Scotland deployed a helicopter to search the forests and countryside around Aberfeldy and Kenmore.

Officers also want to urgently trace her silver Citroen DS3 car with the registration PY15 AYJ, which she is thought to be using.

When last seen, Ms Carlin was wearing a grey-coloured gilet, black top, bright blue denim jeans and carrying a red handbag. She also wears glasses.

She is 5ft tall and of slim build with silver/grey coloured hair.

Inspector Jon Anton said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of Wilma and I would appeal direct to the public to assist us.

“If anyone sees a woman matching the description of Wilma, please get in touch. We really need to trace her car. There is no information at the moment to indicate that Wilma has travelled away her home area, but we cannot rule this out.

"The police helicopter has been assisting. today, carrying out searches over the Aberfeldy and Kenmore areas.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Wilma or her car, please get in touch on 101 quoting 3019 of 10 October or speak to any officer.